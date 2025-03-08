Church of Ireland plans busy programme of St Patrick's celebrations

​Down and Dromore diocese will gather visitors of all denominations on March 17 at Down cathedral in Downpatrick and at nearby Saul

​Down and Dromore diocese will gather visitors of all denominations on March 17 at Down cathedral in Downpatrick and at nearby Saul with the worship being led by diocesan Bishop David McClay. 'Godly Leadership' will be the theme of the celebrations.

Retired London circuit judge David Turner, originally from Londonderry, will be the preacher at the festival service in Down cathedral and the Rev Canon Maurice Elliott will preach at nearby Saul church..

Judge Turner has been Anglican chancellor in Chester, deputy president of the Clergy Discipline Commission in the Church of England and reader and regular preacher at the evangelical All Souls’ Church, Langham Place, London.

Canon Maurice Elliott is Director of the Church of Ireland Theological Institute and former rector of Shankill parish, Lurgan. His passion is for mission and church growth, leadership and team ministry, Biblical preaching, and personal spiritual development.

The Downpatrick programme is as follows: 9.15am – holy communion at Saul church; 10.15am – prayer pilgrimage from Saul to Downpatrick; 11.45am – festival service in Down Cathedral, followed by wreath-laying ceremony at St Patrick’s grave; 1pm – complimentary ‘Picnic in the Pews’ at Down cathedral.

* The St Patrick's Day festival choral eucharist at St Anne's cathedral, Belfast begins at 9.30am. The eucharist setting will be 'St Patrick’s Blessing' and the Dean of Belfast the Rev Stephen Forde will give a reflection for St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick’s Eve services take place in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh on Sunday March 16. 10am – Holy Communion; 11am – Choral Eucharist preacher: Rev Dr Sarah Rowland Jones OBE, Dean of St David's Anglican cathedral in Wales. Armagh Diocesan Singers will take part.

Dean Jones has been Dean of St David's since 2018 and she broadcasts regularly with BBC Radio Wales on current affairs and religious issues. She is also a frequent contributor to BBC Radio 4’s 'Prayer for the Day and Sunday Worship'.

The 'Vigil Walk' on the eve of St Patrick's Day (Sunday March 16) in Armagh city begins at 7.30pm, commencing at the Church of Ireland cathedral on the Hill of Armagh and moving to the Roman Catholic cathedral on Cathedral Road.

This torchlight event has become an annual activity in the city’s annual 'Home of St Patrick’s Festival 'and is led by representatives of the city’s two cathedrals.

* The New Irish Arts ensemble are coming to St John’s parish church, Ballyclare, Co Antrim on Friday March 14 (8pm,) for an evening marking St Patrick’s weekend. Featured will be members of the New Irish choir and orchestra, directed by Jonathan Rea.