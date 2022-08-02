Circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Ballymena train station under investigation - PSNI want to speak to 2 people who spoke to woman

Ambulance

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5:40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area.

"Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5:40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Ballymena train station - Google maps

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1486 31/07/22.”

On Sunday 31 August the train track in Ballymena was shut.

At the time a statement said that all services on the Translink line had been suspended and are expected to remain closed as an investigation is carried out.

A statement from the PSNI on August 2 said: "Police and other emergency services attended the scene of the sudden death of a woman near the railway tracks outside Ballymena yesterday, Sunday 31 July.

"There are no further details at this stage."