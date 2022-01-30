Co Down crash victim Marc Quinn ‘unassuming and polite young man’

Marc Quinn died in an early morning crash on the Newcastle Road in Castlewellan

Marc Garry Quinn was killed in the collision on the Newcastle Road yesterday.

Police said the crash happened at around 1.30am and involved a black Kia Sportage.

Mr Quinn was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later.

The PSNI Collision Investigation Unit has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101.

An online funeral notice posted yesterday said: “Suddenly as the result of an accident, Marc, dearly beloved son of Gary and Jenny Quinn and cherished brother or Ruairí and Ryan, R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later.”

Numerous messages of sympathy have been posted on social media – chief among them was Aughlisnafin GAA club, of which Marc was a member.

A club statement on Facebook read: “It is with a very heavy heart that we bring news of the passing of our senior footballer Marc Quinn RIP. Son of our esteemed secretary Jenny and former player Garry, brother of our senior footballer Ruairi and U15 footballer Ryan.

“Marc was an extremely talented and committed footballer for Aughlisnafin GAC from a five-year-old playing at every grade and was looking forward to making his senior debut this season.

“Marc won U12.5 & U14 Championship medals and captained the U14 East Down league winning side. He has also represented his school team St Malachys HS with distinction and was part of the Down GAA U14 and U15 Development squads.

“He also enjoyed his time with Baile an Locha minors and also a time with our friends and neighbours Liatroim Fontenoys to play U17 football in his own grade.

“He made many friends wherever he played. He will be sorely missed by all his club mates and friends both in and outwith the club. Such an unassuming and polite young man who was extremely well thought off both within our club and wherever he went.

“Words cannot begin to convey the heartbreak we feel for his beloved parents Garry and Jenny, for his brothers Ruairi and Ryan, and their extended family circle and friends.

“They are all in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

South Down SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the entire local community had been left in shock after the incident.

He said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Marc Quinn.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one but particularly in such difficult circumstances at such a young age is particularly tragic and will come as a shock to the entire community.