Co Down memorial tribute to Polish RAF heroes

A tribute to the Polish airmen based in the Newtownards area during World War Two will be unveiled in town this Saturday.

The Court Square memorial has been created as part of the “For Your Freedom and Ours” project – a joint venture involving the local council, the honorary consul for Poland and project director Maciek Bator.

Polish airmen flew from RAF Ballyhalbert to take part in the Battle of Britain.

Mr Bator said: “There are currently over 500 polish people living in the borough and it is important that the history of their countrymen is recognised.

“By gathering historical information about the strong links between Northern Ireland and Poland and discovering connections to World War Two of Polish people living in Northern Ireland we can bring shared history to life.”

The unveiling event will take place at 11am.