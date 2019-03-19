Coastguard found Co Down woman ‘on small island’ in Carlingford Lough

HM Coastguard has said that it found missing Co Down woman Ruth Maguire on a small island in Carlingford Lough.

She had been reported missing by friends after a Hen Night trip to Carlingford.

In a statement, HH Coastguard said that it was tasked to carry out the search for the missing person, understood to be Ruth Maguire at 07:46am on Monday “for a mission person last seen in Carlingford”.

The team proceeded to Cranfield point where personnel were deployed for a water rescue.

A search was carried out to Greencastle ferry terminal where the team met Newcastle Coastguard and a search dog. The team also searched the inner Millbay with Kilkeel RNLI, Greenore Coastguard Clogherhead RNLI and Mourne Mountain Rescue Team were assisting the Gardaí on the Carlingford side.

“The casualty was located on a small island in the middle of Carlingford Lough” the coastguard said, and was returned to Greenore to the family members, Gardaí and Coastguard.

“Our thoughts with the family of the casualty at this time and also those involved in this weekends searches.”