Coastguard Teams called to assist in rescue of walker who fell at the Giants Causeway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Teams were tasked over the weekend to assist Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the Giants Causeway.

A post on Coleraine Coastguard page reveals that the emergency arose after ‘a person had fallen a distance on the famous stones, sustaining serious injuries’.

It adds that Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post adds that ‘the casualty was evacuated and taken to Causeway Hospital’.