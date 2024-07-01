Coastguard Teams called to assist in rescue of walker who fell at the Giants Causeway
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Teams were tasked over the weekend to assist Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the Giants Causeway.
A post on Coleraine Coastguard page reveals that the emergency arose after ‘a person had fallen a distance on the famous stones, sustaining serious injuries’.
It adds that Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was also in attendance.
The post adds that ‘the casualty was evacuated and taken to Causeway Hospital’.
And the post further advises the public – ‘For emergencies along the coast, dial 999 COASTGUARD’
