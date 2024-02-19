All Sections
Coleraine couple celebrate Golden Wedding

Eric and Yvonne Boyd from Coleraine recently celebrated 50 years of marriage on February 16.
By Susan BoydContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:34 GMT
They were married in First Lisburn Presbyterian Church in 1974 and went to Edinburgh for their honeymoon.

The family celebrated in The Lodge Hotel with children Jonathan, Susan and Carol, son in law Paul, daughter in law Gillian, future son in law David and grandchildren Daniel, Iyla Mae, Rhys and Lily.

