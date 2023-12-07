Committee's apology over claim NI ambulances prevented from attending Creeslough tragedy

A claim that ‘visa issues’ prevented ambulances from Northern Ireland attending the Creeslough explosion has led to an apology from a committee of politicians.

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ten people were killed when a gas explosion destroyed a service station in the Co Donegal town on October 7, 2022.

In October this year, during a meeting of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly, Irish senator Emer Currie said that “not all of the paramedics responding [from Altnagelvin] had the necessary visas to cross the invisible border” and enter the Republic.

That claim prompted a statement from the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS), which said: “We wish to put on record that the NIAS response to Creeslough was not affected in any way due to border or visa issues.

"No NIAS staff were prevented in crossing the border for any reason and we are deeply concerned at any reports suggesting this, as such comments will be deeply upsetting to the victims and families”.

Following that BIPA committee meeting in October, a spokesperson said the claim was based on “an anecdote given to the Committee in oral and in written evidence”.

However, the assembly has now issued further clarification and a formal apology, saying: “As a result of a drafting error the paragraph referred to ‘ambulances’ not attending. Based on the evidence given to the Committee, the reference should have been to ‘paramedics’ being affected.”

The BIPA statement added: “The Committee wishes to apologise for any confusion that may have arisen.