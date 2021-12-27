Community devastated after three men in 20s killed in Co Tyrone crash

Police at the scene of a fatal RTC on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene following a collision between the car in which they were travelling and a lorry at around 1.50am on Monday in Garvaghy area.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

It’s understood all of the four men are from the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of a scene where three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone. Photo: Press Eye

The Omagh Road was closed for much of the day between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Inquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Police said the lorry driver was not injured.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “This heartbreaking news is deeply shocking and distressing to us all.

The scene where three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone. Photo: Press Eye

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of these young victims whose lives have been cut short in such tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts are also with the fourth victim who has been taken to hospital for treatment and I would like to wish him a speedy and full recovery.

“I would also appeal to anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Heartbreaking news that three young men have lost their lives in a fatal road collision in Garvaghy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community.”

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley said the entire community had been stunned.

She said: “I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and the young man seriously injured.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.”

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly has said the thoughts of the entire community are with the loved ones of three young men who died in the crash.

The trio, in their 20s, died at the scene of the crash involving a car and a lorry on the Omagh Road around 1:50am today (Monday). A fourth man, also in his 20s, has been taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

“The entire community in Tyrone is devastated by this crash and the sad passing of three young men, and the injury to another,” said Stephen.

“I want to express my condolences to the loved ones of those who died, particularly coming at this time of year. I also wish for a swift recovery for the individual injured in this incident. The thoughts of everyone in the local area will be with him as he hopefully recovers quickly.

“The death of someone at Christmas is hard to process, especially in such tragic circumstances. I would urge anyone with information on this to pass it to police immediately.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry