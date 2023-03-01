Community express 'deep shock and sadness' at road death of 'quiet family man' as grandchildren pay tribute

Police said that emergency services attended the scene of the collision but that ‘sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

They added that the man who died has been named as Jimmy Mullan who was aged in his 60s.

A post on Castledawson Review said: “The whole community has been deeply shocked, and saddened, on receiving news of the sudden death of James Oliver (Jimmy) Mullan.

"Jimmy was a life long resident of Castledawson.

"He, and his family, are well known, and greatly respected members of the local community.

"This fact alone enhances the grief felt by everyone.

"To the entire Mullan family circle, thoughts, prayers and condolences, are offered to all, on such a very sad occasion.”

Also expressing grief on social media granddaughter Caitlin Harvey said: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but rest in peace granda jimbob as we used to call you.

"You will be greatly missed. Until we meet again granda”.

Charlene Harvey added: “So sad rip jimmy” and Nicola Harvey added: “So sorry for your loss really sad news”.

Other messages from friends in the Castledawson community said: “So sorry to hear this terrible news, a very quiet family man, thinking of all the family at this sad time”, “So sad thinking of Jimmy's family n entire family circle, one of life's wee Gents sending Prayers to the families xx”, So sorry to hear off Jimmy's passing he was a gentleman,condolences to the whole family circle” and “A real gentleman deepest condolences to Jocelyn, Darrell and Steven and the whole family circle. Praying for you all at this very difficult time xx”.

Hillhead Road

A post from Funeral Times which is also shared says that James Oliver Mullan died suddenly ‘as the result of a road traffic accident’.

It adds that the Castledawson man will be deeply missed by his children - Steven, Darrell and Jocelyn – and his grandchildren – Caitlin, Dylan, Carla, Lee and Bella.

He will also be missed by his brother Jackie, Valerie, Kevin, Eugene, Mary and Annie.

The funeral notice adds that Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

