Emergency services at scene of the fatal road collision in Carrickfergus that claimed the life of Scarlett Rossborough (8) on 9 August 2023. Photo: Jonathan Porter/ Press Eye

Scarlett Rossborough was killed and one other child injured following the collision in the town’s High Street shortly before 11.40am.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Geraldine Mulvenna said news of the tragedy has “plunged our borough into mourning”.

She said: “This evening the feeling among our community is one of utter devastation. Our hearts are broken. The tragic death ... has plunged our borough into mourning.

“I am praying for Scarlett’s family, and for the second youngster who was injured in the same incident to make a full recovery.”

Alderman Mulvenna added: “At times like these, there are no words that can adequately reflect the huge sense of loss and pain being felt by loved ones.

“The people of this borough will hold them and all of those involved close to our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“My thoughts are also with our emergency services who responded to this incident and I thank them for their efforts in extremely upsetting circumstances.”

A police sergeant said: “We received a report at approximately 11.40am of a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, but sadly Scarlett passed away at the scene.”

A second child was taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after an initial assessment and treatment at the scene.

High Street and Castle Street were closed for several hours in the wake of the incident, as well as parts of the Marine Highway leading to the town centre.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said his thoughts and prayers are with Scarlett’s family, and added: “What should have been a simple trip into town has turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I wish to thank the emergency services for their quick response to the accident today, and commend them for the devotion to duty that is often encountered in the most troubling of situations.”

l A lorry driver has been killed in a crash in Co Down.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromara on Tuesday evening.

The driver died at the scene.