Concern about safety of Daniel Brown who was seen in the Downpatrick area four days ago and was thought to be camping in the Mourne Mountains
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 20-year-old Daniel Brown.
Daniel is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown bushy hair and of medium build.
Daniel was last seen in the Downpatrick area on 10/08/24 and thought to be camping in Mourne Mountains.
He possibly has a large bag with him and wearing a grey/black hoody and a green/blue jacket.
If you have seen Daniel or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact 101 and quote serial 891 from 13/08/24.
