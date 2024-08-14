Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 20-year-old Daniel Brown.

Daniel is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown bushy hair and of medium build.

Daniel was last seen in the Downpatrick area on 10/08/24 and thought to be camping in Mourne Mountains.

He possibly has a large bag with him and wearing a grey/black hoody and a green/blue jacket.