Concern for 6ft 5ins tall Gary Brown last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with a black body warmer
There is growing concern for 6ft 5ins tall Gary Brown who was last seen at 10am in the Greenisland area.
A post on Police Mid & East Antrim says: “Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Gary Brown who is 59-years-of age.
“Gary was last seen at 10:00 hours on Tuesday 4th April 2023 in the Greenisland area."
The post adds that Gary is described as being 6ft 5ins tall and slim and wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black body warmer over the top.
Anyone who has any information about Gary is asked to contact the PSNI via 101 quoting reference 955 04/04/23.