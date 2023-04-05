News you can trust since 1737
Concern for 6ft 5ins tall Gary Brown last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with a black body warmer

There is growing concern for 6ft 5ins tall Gary Brown who was last seen at 10am in the Greenisland area.

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read

A post on Police Mid & East Antrim says: “Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Gary Brown who is 59-years-of age.

“Gary was last seen at 10:00 hours on Tuesday 4th April 2023 in the Greenisland area."

The post adds that Gary is described as being 6ft 5ins tall and slim and wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black body warmer over the top.

Anyone who has any information about Gary is asked to contact the PSNI via 101 quoting reference 955 04/04/23.

missing Gary Brown.jpgmissing Gary Brown.jpg
Gary BrownPoliceEast AntrimPSNI