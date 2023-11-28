Conflict resolution charity awarded six-figure Lottery grant to launch a new company

Mediation Northern Ireland, founded in 1992, is to receive £100,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund that will allow it to expand its services for businesses – and raise revenue to support its charitable efforts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Irish organisation specialising in building positive relationships was today [Tuesday, November 28] awarded £100,000 Lottery funding to expand its work.

Mediation NI was founded in the early 1990s with a core mission of conflict resolution and fostering peace, specialising in efforts to strengthen relationships in Northern Ireland’s divided society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation has helped many people and groups across Northern Ireland, nationally and internationally.

Mediation NI

With core principles including non-violence, respect and integrity, it also uses its expertise to help groups and organisations in government and business to break down barriers and create common understanding between different groups who have found themselves at odds with each other.

Mediation NI offers a range of services including direct mediation, training and developing new models of practice in mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution.

It is a non-profit organisation, but this new funding will allow it to set up a for-profit subsidiary that will help make the whole operation more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent research from the Labour Relations Agency found that workplace conflicts cost the Northern Irish economy over £850 million every year.

The new arm of Mediation NI will offer new training programmes and wrap around services that will help businesses and statutory organisations across Northern Ireland get better at dealing with conflict.

Enda Young, Director of Mediation NI, said: “We are delighted to receive this support that will allow us to expand our work and also become more financially sustainable.

“Our vision is for a society that handles conflict better. We do this through promoting positive peace, by providing expertise and support to manage, resolve and transform conflict.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £100,000 grant comes from the National Lottery Community Fund’s Dormant Accounts Fund, which redirects money from forgotten or abandoned bank accounts and directs the cash to good causes.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Director, said: “The Dormant Accounts Fund NI is continuing to help secure the future of voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations across Northern Ireland. It is building their capacity, resilience and sustainability, so that they can continue to deliver vital services to local communities.