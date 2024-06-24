Conor Lennon: Heartbreak after young father-of-one dies on holiday in Turkey as tributes pour in

Conor Lennon

Tributes have been paid after the sudden and tragic death of young father-of-one Conor Lennon on holiday in Turkey.

The Co Armagh man died on June 22nd ‘suddenly as a result of a tragic accident in Turkey’, according to Funeral Times.

They add that the Newtownhamilton man is the ‘beloved and cherished son of Tony and Paula, devoted daddy to Georgia and loving brother to Megan and Sian’.

The insertion adds that ‘funeral arrangements will be published when available’ and that ‘family home private to family and close friends at this time to allow the family to process their incomprehensible grief and loss’.

The death notice also adds that his death is ‘deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, daughter, sisters, girlfriend Siofra and his extended family and many friends’.

Meanwhile Newtownhamilton Community Association posted: “Newtownhamilton Community Association extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Conor Lennon.

"We keep Paula, Tony, Megan, Sian and his daughter Georgia in our thoughts and prayers over the coming days and weeks

Rest In Peace Conor”.

And Park Butchers & Park Catering also posted: “Myself, Vicki and all our staff are devastated to learn of the passing of Conor this Morning.

"The Lennon family have played a big part in our Businesses including Conor, from the age of 15. We are all one big family and we are all heart broken

"We send our sincerest condolences to Tony Paula Megan Sian Georgia siofra and Jackie and family at this difficult time. We keep them in our thoughts & prayers.”

And sister Sian Lennon posted a touching tribute saying: “I love you big bro didn’t get saying it enough Forever and always thanks for everything”.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust have confirmed that they are assisting the Lennon family bring their son’s remains home from Turkey.