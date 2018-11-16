Conservative caller tells May to stand down in radio interview

Theresa May faced a call to stand down as Prime Minister from a Conservative councillor as she took calls on an LBC radio phone-in.

The man, who identified himself as Daniel from Louth, said he “commended” the PM for trying to strike a Brexit deal with the EU but “sadly that has not worked”.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 31, 2018. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

And he asked her: “Please Prime Minister, tell me why do you think you should stay on as PM when you have failed - despite your no doubt honourable intentions - to (deliver on) the referendum result?

“If you cannot do that, I respectfully ask you to do the right thing in the national interest and stand down to allow someone from the Brexit camp to take the lead. There is still time to sort this out.”

Mrs May responded by going through details of the draft withdrawal agreement.

“You’re absolutely right that for a lot of people who voted Leave, what they wanted to do was make sure that decisions on things like who can come into this country would be taken by us here in the UK, and not by Brussels, and that’s exactly what the deal I’ve negotiated delivers,” she said.

Asked on LBC Radio whether she had spoken to Environment Secretary Michael Gove about his future in the Government, Mrs May said: “I had a very good conversation with Michael yesterday actually.”

Mrs May said she had discussed the fishing industry with Mr Gove but, asked whether she had offered him the job of Brexit Secretary, she replied: “I don’t talk about things to do with the Cabinet reshuffle.

“I haven’t appointed a new Brexit Secretary yet, but obviously I will be doing that over the course of the next day or so.”

Asked if people would be wise to put bets on Mr Gove getting the job, she told presenter Nick Ferrari: “I’ve always made it a sort of rule in my life that I don’t bet on anything to do with politics. I would advise you not to either.”