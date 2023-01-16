Consumer Council confirm start of £600 energy payment scheme starting today - 'you do not need to do anything'

In a statement they say that the ‘Energy Bill Support Scheme payments’ will begin in Northern Ireland today, January 16.

They say the first payments being made to consumers registered as vulnerable with their energy supplier, and the remainder being posted in batches to assist delivery.

Speaking as the first payments are dispatched, Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “Over the last few days, the Consumer Council has spoken to all those responsible for the roll out of this massive scheme, the Government Department, The Post Office, and the energy suppliers.

"It is fantastic news that the first of the £600 payments are now being made to consumers in Northern Ireland, but it will take a few weeks for us all to receive our payments.

"The most important piece of advice is you don’t need to do anything right now.

"If you pay for your electricity by direct debit, you will receive the money directly into your bank account.

"All the rest of us will receive a simple white envelope in the post marked “IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS ENCLOSED (this is not a bill)”.

"If you have a pre-payment meter the envelope will be addressed to “the occupier”.

"If you have a credit meter and do not pay by direct debit, the envelope will be addressed to the person in your household who has the account with your electricity supplier.

There is no need to contact your energy supplier, Post Office, or the Consumer Council. However, if you are seeking further information, please visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk, your suppliers website, or the Government website, where frequently asked questions are published.”

