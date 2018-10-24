Could it snow in Northern Ireland this weekend? Here’s the latest weather forecast

This week has seen a considerable drop in temperatures - a noticeable change from the mild weather many parts of the UK have experienced this autumn.

Conditions are now turning much colder as the weekend approaches, and some parts of the UK could see snow.

Arctic air and snowy weather

According to the Met Office, “As high pressure becomes anchored to the west of the UK, cold arctic air will move south across the country from the north, bringing cold conditions to most by the weekend.

“We can expect to see overnight frosts and ice in places, with even snow over the hills in the north.”

Although the UK as a whole is set to feel the drop in temperatures as October comes to a close, it is mainly the north which is currently set to see snowy weather conditions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Laura Paterson, said, “It will feel very cold this weekend, with strong winds bringing heavy showers to many parts. Northern facing coastal areas will see the most frequent showers, whilst elsewhere will see more in the way of sunshine.

“These showers could contain hail, and turn to snow on the high ground, mainly Scotland, Northern Ireland and perhaps northern England.”

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday is set to be the coldest day, with a peak temperature of around 9C expected in most areas of Northern Ireland.

Temperatures will recover slightly for Sunday, with showers becoming more confined to eastern areas of the UK.

According to the Met Office, this weekend Northern Ireland will see “sunshine and scattered heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, some with hail. Turning much colder with chilling North winds. Some snow on hills. Sunday dry and sunny with light winds.”

Next week then looks see to be less cold for much of the country, but looking more unsettled by the middle of the week.