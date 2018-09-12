Council addressing safety concerns at Cave Hill

Belfast City Council is addressing concerns about mountain biking at the Cave Hill Country Park after receiving complaints about the issue.

The local authority was responding to claims by north Belfast Workers Party representative, Gemma Weir, who alleged: “Mountain biking down the Cave Hill and through the Cave Hill Country Park is putting people increasingly at risk and causing serious damage to the environment. Now it is also being widely advertised as a mountain bike downhill venue.

“This issue goes back to at least 2002 but still Belfast City Council refuses to fully enforce its own byelaw which prohibits riding a bike in a way which is unsafe or likely to cause damage to the park, cause annoyance or harm to people in the park- a perfect description of high speed, downhill mountain biking.”

Responding, a council spokesperson said: “We have received complaints and have been addressing these with members and stakeholders.”

The spokesperson stated that no injuries involving mountain bikes in the park had been reported to the council this year.