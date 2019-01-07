Council’s £500k for bonfire season diversion initiatives branded ‘appalling’

The awarding of £500,000 to schemes aimed at reducing tensions around Belfast bonfires is an “absolutely appalling” decision, an SDLP councillor has said.

Tim Attwood had hoped that the money could be used in support of an anti-poverty crisis fund, but this was voted down by Belfast City Council on Monday night (January 7).

Cllr Attwood said the funds could have been used to help those in financial crisis across the city, rather than on two-day area festivals organised to tackle anti-social behaviour during bonfire season.

“In particular the DUP and Sinn Fein, who were responsible for delivering welfare reform to Northern Ireland, plunging thousands of families into poverty since its implementation, have now decided to allow this suffering to continue further,” he said.

He added: “The SDLP have supported money for bonfire management schemes in the past, which has encouraged good practice in many communities. Therefore, surely previous allocations should have continued, allowing this additional £500,000 to instead be reallocated to help the advice sector and families in need, rather than being poured into these two-day festivals?

“Tonight’s decision by these three parties to vote down this amendment is beyond comprehension.”

This is the second year that the significant funding boost has been approved by the council.

At Monday’s meeting the council rejected an amendment from Councillor Michael Long (Alliance) to have the money taken out of the council’s rates budget.

Councillors voted 13 in favour of the amendment, but 35 voted against. Five councillors abstained.