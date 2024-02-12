Council unveils below-inflation district rates for this financial year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the average household within the council area with a capital value of £145,000, this means an increase of 39 pence per week or £1.69 per month.

Alderman Owen Gawith, chairman of the council’s corporate services committee said: “These are difficult times, not least because of the cost-of-living crisis so many are facing. Many of the financial pressures experienced by our ratepayers also affect us as a council.

“Despite this, we have focused on ensuring that our proposed rate increase is as low as possible for both domestic and non-domestic properties, and below the 4 per cent level of inflation.

City council unveils below-inflation rates

“I expect that Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will continue to have the lowest district rate for households in Northern Ireland – and one of the lowest for businesses."

Alderman Gawith went on: “The council has an important role to play in the day-to-day life of this area – delivering vital services that are second to none in terms of quality, efficiency and value for money.

“We want to deliver on what’s important for people – operating high-quality leisure facilities, delivering essential services and turning key plans for the area into reality. We also want to have the resilience to move forward with our ambitions for the future, ensuring Lisburn and Castlereagh is a place where people want to live, work and play.

“Our ambitious £128 million capital investment plan will support the local economy, help create jobs and breathe new life into our communities - creating solid foundations for the future.

“In the new financial year, we plan to spend £29.7 million across a range of capital projects including the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl; new pitches at Lisburn’s Laurelhill Sports Zone and Carryduff’s Lough Moss Leisure Centre, as well as the redevelopment of Hilden School.

“We will spend £14.5 million on disposing of waste and providing recycling services, as well as £2.7 million on cleaning our streets and public spaces. An allocation of £6.4 million will go towards maintaining our leisure and community centres across the area - and a further £5.5 million will help keep our award-winning parks and green spaces vibrant and welcoming.

“We will spend almost £2 million on protecting public health and £1.7 million on overseeing planning and building control.