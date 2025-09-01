15-year-old boy in court today charged with disorderly behaviour, and four counts of throwing fireworks
He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court today, Monday 1st September.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
His charges are expected to relate to a report of Anti-Social Behaviour in the Donegall Place area of Belfast city centre yesterday, Sunday 31st August.