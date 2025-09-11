'A particular issue has arisen': Eleanor Donaldson to undergo further medical tests ahead of trial, court told

Lady Eleanor Donaldson arriving at Newry Court for an earlier hearing

The wife of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to undergo further medical tests, a court has heard.

A judge told Newry Crown Court he hoped to be able to state definitively next month whether the trial of Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor on alleged historical sex offences could proceed in November.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed due to Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the brief hearing on Thursday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

A new trial date has been set for November 3.

Reviewing the case, Judge Paul Ramsey told the court he had received a report from a consultant psychiatrist commissioned by Eleanor Donaldson’s legal team, who had examined the accused.

A prosecuting barrister said a doctor commissioned by the prosecution would examine Eleanor Donaldson next week.

She added: “There is a particular issue which has arisen and she has recommended the input of a further professional to assist her assessment.”

The barrister said this further assessment would take place in October.

Judge Ramsey said it was “getting very close to the trial” and he wanted to preserve the November date if he could.

Barrister for Eleanor Donaldson, Ian Turkington KC, said they were also looking at the additional medical issue which had arisen.

He said: “We are doing everything we can as quickly as we can to complete the medical picture.”

The barrister said as a result of the report from the consultant psychiatrist, a further expert report had now been sought which was expected towards the end of October.

The judge said he would review the case again on October 10.

He said: “I appreciate the work that is being done and the efforts being made to ensure that all these aspects are looked at fully.

“Depending on the outcome of those inquiries and those reports, hopefully on 10th October you will be in a position to give me a distinct view whether this matter can proceed, as I intend to have it proceed, at the beginning of November.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.