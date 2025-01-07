About 97% of domestic abuse cases being handled by lower-level courts latest official figures show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Official figures released today also show that a dozen people aged 10 to 17-years-old are among those to have now been convicted of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Justice released the figures to show how the new offence – created by minister Naomi Long in 2021 – is playing out in the courts.
Her change in the law meant that people accused of domestic violence could be charged with the specific crime of 'domestic abuse'.
In addition, the act also criminalised non-violent behaviour like causing somebody "psychological harm".
It has become one of the PSNI’s priorities.
Today’s figures show that in 2023/24, some 96.6% of prosecutions for domestic abuse took place in magistrates' courts where sentencing power is limited to a year in jail, with only 3.4% of cases being sent to the Crown court, where offenders can be given up to 14 years in jail.
In 2022/23, the figure had been even more stark: 99.4% of cases were handled by magistrates' courts, and 0.6% in Crown.
The figures show that in 2023/24 there were 2,728 prosecutions over both types of court, with a conviction rate of 55%.
In 2022/23, the figure was 1,625 prosecutions, with a conviction rate of 52%.
Meanwhile some 513 cases spanning both years were dealt with by "out-of-court disposals" like cautions.
Delving deeper into the figures shows that across both 2022/23 and 2023/24, a dozen people aged from 10 to 17 were convicted of domestic abuse, while 69 had been given "out-of-court disposals".
The most common age bracket of perpetrators was 30-39 (accounting for over one-third of convictions across both years), while over 9/10 of those convicted were male.
In both 2022/23 and 2023/24, around three-fifths of all the convictions for domestic abuse involved some kind of violence.