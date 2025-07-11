Accused had been drinking before hit-and-run that killed child, court hears

Peter Andrew Milligan, 51, of Ashmount Park in Portaferry, faced 11 charges when he appeared in the dock of the court on Friday using crutches

​A man accused of causing the death of a boy in a hit-and-run collision in Co Down told police he had been drinking in two bars before the incident, a court has heard.

Newtownards Magistrates' Court also heard that there is "significant anger" in Portaferry over the collision which killed 12-year-old Lucas Trainor.

Lucas was riding a scooter in the Strand area of the town on Tuesday evening when he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Fabia. He died later from his injuries.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop and failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to report it.

Milligan also faced charges over driving without insurance and without a licence and of failing to provide a breath sample to police.

He was further charged with failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene and failure to report relating to a second crash which occurred shortly after the collision in which Lucas died.

A defence solicitor told the court: "I have been instructed by Mr Milligan to express his profound remorse and regret to the family of Lucas for the loss of an innocent child."

The lawyer said his client understood the charges.

A PSNI detective constable said he was aware of the facts and could connect Milligan to them.

Following a defence application for bail, the officer told the court that police had responded to a report of a road collision in the Strand area of Portaferry shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

They found Lucas with serious injuries. The officer said the boy had later died despite medical intervention.

The officer told the court that witnesses had seen a red Skoda driving at speed, colliding with the boy and then driving off.

He said police then responded to a second report around 15 minutes later where a red Skoda had struck the wall of a property around four miles away.

The detective constable told the court there was damage to the vehicle's front windscreen consistent with a collision other than that with the wall.

Milligan was the registered owner of the car.

The officer said the defendant was not at home and, following a search, was discovered after 3am less than half a mile from the scene of the abandoned car.

He refused to take part in a breath test and was then taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured foot.

The officer said: "A post-mortem examination was conducted and showed that Lucas died due to traumatic head injuries as a result of the collision."

CCTV obtained by police showed the defendant drinking in a bar in Portaferry on the night of the collision. The officer said the images showed him drinking a number of pints of beer before leaving the bar at around 10.30pm.

The officer said further CCTV showed a red Skoda travelling at speed through Portaferry, almost colliding with a pedestrian, before colliding with Lucas.

He said Milligan had made full admissions during a police interview.

The officer said police strongly objected to bail on the basis of the risk of further offending.

The detective constable said police also objected to bail out of concern for Milligan's safety.

The defence solicitor said it was a "very tragic accident ... the defendant has admitted causing the death and admitted driving".

He said Milligan is the sole carer for his 83-year-old mother, who has dementia.