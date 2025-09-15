Afghan national accused over £1.5m Belfast cannabis operation was 'under duress'

The High Court in Belfast

​​A man accused of involvement in a £1.5m cannabis-growing operation uncovered in north Belfast may have acted under duress, the High Court heard today.

Detectives believe Faroz Ahmed, 33, played a role in transporting workers from the drug factory located at a warehouse on Limestone Road.

But his barrister, Declan Quinn, suggested possible coercion from two other suspects based in England.

“In interview he did accept that he was acting under direction and did appear to raise an issue of potential duress or threats,” Mr Quinn said.

Ahmed, an Afghan national with an address at Cowley Mill Road in Uxbridge, west London, denies charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

The cannabis-growing plant was discovered after the unwitting owner of the warehouse arranged an inspection visit on June 7 last year.

A number of people were seen getting into a Renault van and leaving the yard before the landlord arrived, previous courts heard.

Checks of the premises then revealed it had been used to house an industrial-scale cannabis factory.

The purpose-built facilities included an accommodation area, equipment and more than 600 plants.

Ahmed was alone in the van when stopped by police near a train station in Holywood, Co Down later that day.

Bags full of cannabis were discovered in the rear of the vehicle, according to the prosecution.

The seized drugs have a total estimated street value of £1.5m.

Ahmed may have taken workers from the factory and booked a taxi for their onward travel, according to the police case.

Mr Quinn insisted, however, that his client is not accused of being any criminal mastermind.

“This defendant was (allegedly) a worker, perhaps slightly elevated over those inside the growing operation itself, but nonetheless far down the chain,” he submitted.

“He has all the hallmarks of somebody operating under direction of others in England.”

Ahmed mounted a new bid to be released on bail based on delays in the prosecution.

The court heard that a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to determine if he will stand trial is currently due to take place next month.