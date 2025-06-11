Algerian teen accused of trying to stab a man to death

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​An Algerian teenager accused of trying to stab a man to death in Belfast is allegedly linked by DNA on a knife seized by police, a court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensic evidence was disclosed as prosecutors sought more time to prepare the case against Yasser Oumeraci.

The 18-year-old, with an address at St Gemma's Court in Belfast, faces charges of attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested after a man aged 51 was injured in an alleged knife attack close to the Ormeau Road area of the city on March 1 this year.

Police initially detained him under the Terrorism Act as they investigated a possible religious ideological motivation. Ultimately, however, no charges were brought under that legislation.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative confirmed that a forensic report has now been obtained.

She indicated there were positive results for both the defendant’s DNA and the injured party’s DNA on the seized knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oumeraci, who is understood to have been in Northern Ireland since 2023, has also been charged in connection with two separate incidents.

He faces a count of threatening to kill a male patient following his initial detention on March 7.

Further allegations of possessing a knife and criminal damage to tyres on a Volkswagen vehicle relate to an incident at St Gemma’s Court in Belfast on a date between February 24 and 27.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.