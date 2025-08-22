American sex offender who was 'living on the streets' in Belfast is jailed

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A convicted sex offender from the United States was jailed today for failing to notify authorities about his new address in Belfast.

Matthew O’Hare, 63, was forced to leave his previous home at Glenwood Mews in the Dunmurry area due to “tensions in the community”.

He received a three-month sentence after admitting to breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

O’Hare has been classed as a category one offender since he was convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Under the terms of the SOPO he must register and alert police to any change in his living arrangements.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard that in May this year he was moved to temporary accommodation and given a mobile phone to remain in contact with his designated risk manager.

But days later it emerged that he had not stayed at those premises, prosecutors said.

Police were unaware of O’Hare’s whereabouts at that stage.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna told the court: “He was living on the streets of Belfast, as a victim of an assault.”

According to the lawyer, his client’s struggle to find a new home was compounded by issues related to his original conviction.

“The American Embassy had been in contact with me, (they were) very concerned about his welfare,” Mr McKenna added.