"An abhorrent environmental crime": Mobuoy waste operators sentenced to a total of 33 months imprisonment

Bishop Street Courthouse

Two company directors have been sentenced to a total of 33 months imprisonment for their role in the illegal dumping of waste at the Mobuoy landfill site in Londonderry.

Paul Doherty (67), a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Ltd, from Culmore Road, Londonderry, who pleaded guilty to seven waste offences was sentenced to 12 months in custody on each count, to run concurrently.

Gerry Farmer (56), a director of City Industrial Waste Ltd, from Westlake, Londonderry, who pleaded guilty to three waste offences was sentenced to 21 months in custody on each count, to run concurrently.

Londonderry Crown Court heard on Friday that while the exact tonnage of the waste was disputed – it ran to hundreds of thousands of tonnes.

It was said much of the illegal dumping took place on land owned by Farmer and adjacent land owned by Doherty.

It was reported in court that the waste illegally disposed could have potentially earned £30m for Doherty's company, Campsie Sand & Gravel Ltd, with the figures reaching more than £13m for Farmer’s company, City Industrial Waste Ltd.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC said Doherty received "financial reward largely in the form of cash payments”.

Furthermore, the Judge explained to the court that Farmer had “full knowledge” of his actions and that he was “actively engaged” in covering up the criminality at the site.

He added: “The time has long passed where those who commit environmental crime motivated by greed can expect to walk free from the consequences of their actions.”

Commenting on the conclusion of the case, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said: “This was an abhorrent environmental crime of unprecedented proportions carried out over many years as part of a deliberate and sophisticated operation by criminals seeking to profit from the illegal disposal of controlled waste.

“Despite the complexity, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency worked with the Public Prosecution Service to build a case against the defendants, who pled guilty in the face of the evidence presented.”

Moreover, parallel to the criminal investigation the NIEA Financial Investigation & Business Support Branch is continuing its financial investigation into the three defendants under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Minister Muir intends to soon launch a public consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site.

The draft strategy’s key objectives are protection of River Faughan water quality, protection of the Northern Ireland Water drinking water supply and improvement of groundwater quality.

The court heard monitoring and remedial measures costing £6.5 million had already been undertaken.

Minister Muir continued: “Looking to the long-term future of the Mobuoy site, I have approved the launch of a consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy which will now commence as soon as possible.

“In addition, the Independent Panel on strengthening environmental governance is progressing its work at pace which will enable me to make proposals to the Executive on the way forward this autumn. Work to achieve a more streamlined and effective penalty regime for environmental crimes is also being progressed.”