Animal charity USPCA 'shocked and heartbroken' by neglect case on Co Fermanagh farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The USPCA has described the details of a court case about animal suffering as “heartbreaking”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal charity was reacting to news, reported by the News Letter on Monday, that a man had been convicted of a string of offences involving creatures at his farm in Co Fermanagh.

DAERA inspectors had visited his farm repeatedly over the course of almost four years, and ended up having to put down 91 animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leslie Hall, 71, of Cooneen Road, to the south of Fivemiletown, admitted a string of charges:

The farmer admitted the offences at Enniskillen courthouse (image of cows from Creative Commons, credit: Jeroen Bennink)

Six charges of causing unnecessary suffering to bovines;

Three charges of failure to ensure the needs of an animal were met to the extent required by good practice;

And one charge of failing to appropriately dispose of animal carcasses, and one charge of failure to produce veterinary medicine records.

He pleaded guilty at Enniskillen courthouse on Monday and was fined £825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the USPCA told the News Letter: “This case is a heartbreaking example of the suffering that occurs when basic animal welfare standards are ignored, with 91 animals euthanised due to prolonged neglect and appalling conditions is both shocking and deeply distressing.

"At the USPCA, we are committed to holding accountable those responsible for such cruelty.

"It is essential that animal welfare laws are robustly enforced to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

"We urge anyone who suspects animal neglect or cruelty to report it immediately, to protect vulnerable animals and ensure their suffering does not go unnoticed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case arose from a complaint by a member of the public to DAERA.

Its welfare and enforcement branch inspected the premises numerous times between October 2020 and June 2024.

“During these inspections the officials noted animals with no access to fresh feed and water, multiple pens of animals being fed contaminated silage, several pens of animals housed with no access to dry lying areas, animals in poor condition, a significant number of lame animals and multiple animal carcases at various stages of decomposition,” a statement said.