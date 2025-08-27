Arsonist who targeted vehicles belonging to father and son at their home escapes prison

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​An arsonist who targeted vehicles belonging to a father and son at their home in south Belfast has been sentenced to two years probation

David Wright, 42, was also ordered to pay £1,000 to cover the damage to a work van he set on fire outside the house.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the attack was carried out while he was suffering from psychosis.

Wright, of Flush Green in the city, pleaded guilty to charges of arson and attempted arson.

Prosecutors said he went to the property at Deramore Avenue in the early hours of February 17 last year, banged on the door and demanded to speak to one of the victims.

When the injured party went outside Wright’s comments made no sense to him. The man watched the defendant go to the rear of his Volkswagen Scirocco car and try to set it alight.

Wright left the area but returned to the property a short time later to target a van belonging to the first victim’s father. He was observed fiddling with something beside the Volkswagen Transporter vehicle which then set alight.

With firelighters and a cloth located on one of the wheels, emergency services assessed it as a deliberate attack. The blaze spread inside the van, causing damage to some of its contents.

“There was a monetary loss to the owner who was unable to work for a period of time,” a Crown lawyer added. Wright was also identified on door bell footage at the scene of the arson.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd told the court: “These are serious (offences) which were committed when he was suffering from psychosis.”

The barrister confirmed his client is now back on medication for his mental health.

Imposing two years probation and ordering Wright to pay £1,000 compensation, District Judge Steven Keown stressed the sentence was a direct alternative to immediate custody.