Attorney general warns against social media comments on accused in Karen Cummings death - online posts could prejudice case, says prosecutor

Karen Cummings was found with serious head injuries in Banbridge.

Northern Ireland’s attorney general was warned the public over online posts about two men accused of killing Karen Cummings.

Dame Brenda King has cautioned that social media discussions could prejudice the trial - and result in members of the public in the dock themselves on contempt of court charges, even if they didn’t mean to impact the case.

Paediatric nurse and mother-of-two Karen Cummings was found with serious head injuries in Banbridge last Saturday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene in what police described as a “brutal and senseless murder”.

On Wednesday, Lurgan 32-year-old Glenn King and 42-year-old Kevin McGuigan, of Annacloy Park in Hillsborough, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.

The Attorney General has now issued a public warning around online discussions of the murder and the accused pair.

“The recent death of Karen Cummings in Banbridge has understandably attracted much commentary,” she said. “The tragedy and emotive nature of such cases cannot be underestimated.

“However, a member of the public may well be in contempt of court as a result of publication or commentary on social media in relation to active criminal proceedings.

"As two persons have been arrested and charged in respect of this matter, these proceedings are active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.”

Social media posts have the potential to impact members of a jury, the attorney general reinforced, who are supposed to decide whether someone is guilty or not based on evidence placed before them properly during the trial.

“A person can be found in contempt of court if something they publish creates a substantial risk that justice in the criminal proceedings would be seriously impeded or prejudiced, regardless of their intent to do so,” she said.

That can include, she stated, drawing attention to a defendant’s previous convictions or commenting on their character, giving opinions on facts or evidence that will be in a trial, or naming someone in breach of an injunction or court order.

A vigil for Karen is being held in Newry’s Marcus Square at 6pm tonight (Thursday). Organiser say they want o pay tribute to “a beautiful woman, a beloved mummy, daughter, sister, friend and cherished work colleague”.