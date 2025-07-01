Ballymena drug addict put on the Sex Offenders Register for sending woman pictures of his genitals

By Court reporter
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:22 BST
​A man who sent photos of his private parts to a woman has been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Anton Linton, 27, of Fisherwick Crescent in Ballymena, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to charges of sending an unwanted sexual image and using public communications to send indecent images in March last year.

The defendant, who was recently sentenced at the Crown Court for other offences, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court – sitting in Ballymena – yesterday via video-link from prison.

It was heard the defendant had sent a woman messages “regarding his sexual preferences” and “two unsolicited images of his genitals”.

Ballymena Courthouse, where a session of Antrim Magistrates' Court was sitting to hear the caseplaceholder image
Ballymena Courthouse, where a session of Antrim Magistrates' Court was sitting to hear the case

The woman was “distressed and alarmed” by the images.

A defence barrister said it had been “very bizarre” and “very disturbing”.

He said the defendant had been using cannabis since the age of eight and became a 'meth' addict at the age of 12.

In 2020, the lawyer said, the defendant had “tried to take his own life” in a car crash.

The barrister said the background to the offences last March the defendant had been on a “cocktail of drugs” which was “affecting his brain chemistry”.

He said the defendant regrets his shameful actions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been “appalling, disgusting, behaviour” but because of his recent prison sentence he gave Linton an Enhanced Combination Order of one year on probation which had a number of conditions.

There is also a two-year Restraining Order, and he has to sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

