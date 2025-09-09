Ballymena man struck in the groin with baton round has bail refused again

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena

​​A Ballymena man who was struck in the groin with a police baton round during rioting in the town has had bail refused.

Curtis Agnew (23), with an address listed as Lanntara, was seeking bail to an address at Pinegrove Park on the fringes of the town. The defence argued bail conditions could keep him out of the town centre. District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying no address in Ballymena would be suitable. It was the third time the defendant had bail refused.

The defendant is charged with rioting on June 11 this year.

At a previous court a police officer said when the PSNI spoke to the defendant that night: "His speech was slurred and he was making reference to having been 'shot in the b****'. During the disorder it appears this male has been struck by an AEP baton round and he had an injury consistent with being struck by baton rounds".

It was alleged the defendant had thrown items at police including masonry, fireworks and paint and he is accused of assisting in the burning of bins blocking a road.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday the defendant had spent three months in custody on remand.

Refusing bail, Judge Broderick said the defendant is charged in relation to "racial riots" in Ballymena and said cases are still coming to court which have "racial undertones".

He said thee "appears to be an undercurrent of racist feeling that is finding its way into the criminal courts. People are allegedly committing offences with a racial undercurrent or motive behind them and while that continues the court will take a very careful approach to anyone who applies for bail in situations were there is credible or reliable evidence to connect the defendant".