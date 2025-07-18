​Ballymena riot accused ‘charged at police with a wheelie bin’

Riot police vans at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town on 10 June 2025.

​​An alleged rioter was remanded into custody today after he was identified throwing missiles at police and breaking into a car which was then set on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing handcuffed in the dock of Coleraine Magistrates Court, 28-year-old Matthew Henry nodded to confirm he understood the single charge against him, namely rioting on 10 June this year.

Objecting to Henry being freed on bail, a Detective Constable outlined that across the UK, there has been a “large spike in public disorder with racial undertones, resulting in attacks on property and businesses, targeting ethnic minorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focusing more locally, he reminded the court there had been “three consecutive nights of violence in Ballymena,” which then spread to other parts of the country including Newtownabbey, Larne, Portadown and Londonderry.

That rioting, said the officer, had resulted in 24 homes being attacked and eight families being displaced in addition to police being attacked by rioting crowds throwing masonry, bricks, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks, leaving 59 officers injured, some of them seriously.

“The cost to the public purse is estimated to be several million pounds, however, the loss of Northern Ireland’s reputation has been severely damaged and may not recover,” said the detective.

Turning to the case against Henry, who is from Waveney Mews in Ballymena, the court heard he was recorded “removing and replacing a mask” and that during 90 minutes of alleged involvement, he was allegedly identified as actively involved in the riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the serious public disorder as “racially motivated,” the officer described how Henry allegedly threw bottles at police, was seen trying to break up a large piece of masonry, “charges at police with a wheelie bin” and is seen helping others break into a car which was then set on fire by another person.

Henry was identified following a PSNI public appeal and he handed himself in to police.

During interviews however, he denied taking any part in the riot or that it was him in any of the footage shown to him.

Conceding that Henry had no other alternative address, defence counsel Grant Powles highlighted however that all of the juveniles charged and a number of adult alleged rioters, have been granted High Court bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We say that is a significant feature,” he suggested to Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop, submitting that bail could be granted subject to conditions.

“I am not satisfied that he would not get involved in any other matters that might arise,” the judge told him.