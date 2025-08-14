Ballymena riot accused 'endangered lives with arson attack' court is told
Kelvin James Kane, 30, of Dunclug Gardens in the town, is charged with arson endangering life at Clonavon Terrace on June 9 this year.
He is also charged with being a trespasser at the Clonavon Terrace property with intent to do damage; and faces a similar trespasser charge regarding a dwelling at Clonavon Road on June 9.
He is also charged with causing criminal damage to a boat during rioting.
It is understood the charge relates to a speedboat which was seen, in social media images, lying in the middle of the road at Clonavon Terrace during serious disorder.
He faces other charges – riotous assembly, entering two properties at Clonavon Terrace with intent to do damage, and causing criminal damage to doors and windows at properties on that street.
He is also alleged to have been in possession of pregabalin without a prescription.
At an earlier court a police officer said Kane was seen throwing items at houses, kicking in doors, entering properties, and "at one stage he directs a group of around six males to a property".
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today via video link from prison where he has been on remand.
He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 11.
District Judge Nigel Broderick noted the defendant denies the charges.