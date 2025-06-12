Ballymena: Three males aged 18, 17 and 15 charged to court following disorder in Ballymena last night

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:50 BST
Bins were set alight in Ballymena during a third consecutive night of unrest. Photo by Press Eye
Three males have been charged to court following disorder in Ballymena on Tuesday, 10th June.

One man, aged 18, and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with riot.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with criminal damage.

They are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court today, Thursday 12th June.

Two other teenage boys who were arrested during the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

