Ballymena woman was wearing clothes stolen in burglary at neighbour's house

​​A Ballymena woman spotted wearing clothing stolen in a burglary at a neighbour's home has been given a custodial sentence.

Georgia Wright (22), of St Patrick's Avenue in Ballymena, admitted handling stolen goods - clothing - in August this year.

A co-accused is accused of burglary and stealing clothing, furniture and cleaning products from an address at St Patrick's Avenue on August 15 this year.

Wright appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, via video link from prison where she had been on remand.

The court was told a person from the burgled house spotted Wright wearing the stolen clothes.