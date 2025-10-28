Ballymena woman was wearing clothes stolen in burglary at neighbour's house
Georgia Wright (22), of St Patrick's Avenue in Ballymena, admitted handling stolen goods - clothing - in August this year.
A co-accused is accused of burglary and stealing clothing, furniture and cleaning products from an address at St Patrick's Avenue on August 15 this year.
Wright appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, via video link from prison where she had been on remand.
The court was told a person from the burgled house spotted Wright wearing the stolen clothes.
A defence solicitor admitted the defendant knew the clothing had been stolen. The defendant, who was said to have a previous record, has been given a three months jail sentence.