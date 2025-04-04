Banksy artwork: Two men charged with stealing signed piece of famous artist's work from Belfast gallery

"Laugh Now" by Banksy

​​Two men appeared in court today accused of stealing a £95,000 signed piece of Banksy artwork from a gallery in Belfast city centre.

Adil Hajjaj, 49, and Ahmed Bouazzi, 39, allegedly took the limited edition print of the street artist’s iconic ‘Laugh Now’ image during a distraction-style raid.

The pair are jointly charged with carrying out the high-value theft from the dealership at Lanyon Quay on Wednesday afternoon.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard claims that Bouazzi, of Roden Street in the city, went into the premises first and struck up a conversation with a lone employee.

Hajjaj, with an address at Sandymount Street in Belfast, entered a minute later carrying a large shopping bag.

“Bouazzi continued to speak with the staff member while Hajjaj went to the rear of the gallery and placed a piece in the bag,” a PSNI officer alleged. “This was a limited edition Banksy print of ‘Laugh Now’, signed by Banksy and valued at £95,000.”

Both men then exited the gallery and walked away from the scene.

Based on descriptions of the suspects, officers detained the two defendants on the Ormeau Road about 20 minutes later.

The stolen artwork was seized from a bag being carried by Bouazzi, according to the police case.

The Tunisian national, who has lived in Northern Ireland for 14 years, was granted bail under a prohibition on entering the gallery targeted by the thieves.

Hajjaj faces a further charge of handling stolen goods in connection with a bottle of rum in his possession when arrested.

Opposing his release, police cited his previous record and expressed fears he could flee.

“He is also on post-charge bail for a burglary at a museum, trying to steal Viking helmets,” the officer disclosed.

Defence solicitor Patrick Morgan told the court Hajjaj did not realise the value of the artwork he is alleged to have stolen.

“Something like that would be too hot to handle, it would not be easy to get it sold on the black market,” he submitted.

Refusing bail due to the “totally unmanageable” risk of re-offending, District Judge Steven Keown remanded Hajjaj in custody until May 2.

Mr Keown added: “His criminal record is also getting too hot to handle, I’m afraid.”

Speaking outside court, Bouazzi’s lawyer Michael Madden confirmed he denies any involvement in the theft.