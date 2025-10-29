Banned driver jumped from moving van during police chase

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A banned motorist who jumped out of a moving van during a police pursuit in Belfast has been jailed for five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Jones drove through red lights and into oncoming traffic with the rear door of his vehicle swinging open and shut.

A judge was told that the 28-year-old, who defied disqualification orders to operate a “man with a van” business, regarded driving as a form of escapism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, of Carntall Rise in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and with no insurance, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving offences.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a PSNI patrol attempted to get him to pull over in a Ford Transit van on the Shankill Road shortly before midday on August 27 this year.

Officers had spotted the vehicle’s rear door swinging open and slamming shut.

Jones took off instead of stopping, breaching two sets of red lights and travelling into oncoming traffic in a bid to evade police. He also went through a stinger device as the pursuit continued onto the Ballygomartin Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant alighted from the vehicle whilst it was moving and made off on foot with police giving chase,” a prosecutor said. Based on identifications made by multiple officers, Jones was arrested at a later date.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna accepted his client has a problem with abiding by driving disqualifications.

“He has a very troubled history, and reports indicate that driving had become a release and escapism,” the lawyer said. “He was involved in a number of businesses and jobs that took him back into access to vehicles, a ‘man with a van’ for example and working as a mechanic.”

Mr McKenna added: “He has really struggled to find an existence away from vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Jones for five months, District Judge Anne Marshall also imposed a five-year driving disqualification.

Citing her limited sentencing powers and his “dreadful” criminal record, she suggested that any future charges against him should be prosecuted in the Crown Court.

“One would hope after he gets out (of prison) he finds some useful occupation that doesn’t involve any access to cars,” Judge Marshall observed.