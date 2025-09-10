Bar manager branded 'dangerous individual whose presence in any community must send shivers down the spine of every parent' is freed on bail

The High Court in Belfast

​​A former bar manager branded a “dangerous individual with extreme paedophilic tendencies” amid claims he discussed abducting and sexually abusing children is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Robert John Parke, 33, is also accused of having more than 1,000 illegal files stored on devices seized from his home in Belfast.

The scale of his alleged offending was said to have left even some of the PSNI’s most seasoned detectives shocked.

Mr Justice McLaughlin stated: “The court is faced with a very dangerous individual with extreme paedophilic tendencies, whose presence in any community must send shivers down the spine of every parent and pose a danger to every child in his vicinity.”

Despite acknowledging the risks, he granted bail based on delays in the case and length of time the defendant has already been held in custody.

Mr Justice McLaughlin told Belfast High Court, given the fact that Robert John Parke has been in custody for nine months and there likely to be no movement in the case for another three months, “I am beginning to entering the territory of pre-judging how a sentencing judge might deal with this case.”

Parke, of Ardcarn Drive in the city, currently faces charges of possessing prohibited images of children, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, having extreme pornography and inciting another person to take an indecent image.

Police searched his home in February last year and confiscated a number of phones and computers, previous courts heard.

Examinations of the seized devices revealed around 1,100 files, the majority of them depicting the most serious forms of sexual activity with children.

Prosecutors claimed the phones contained conversations between Parke and others on the messaging app Telegram about grabbing, drugging and raping children.

In some discussions Parke asked for illegal pornography to be shared and used phrases such as “baby” and “the younger the better”, according to the police case.

Defence lawyers argued, however, that he should now be released amid hold-ups in completing the investigation.

The court also heard the incitement charge is unlikely to be maintained in its current form.

With Parke said to have made admissions to possession of the devices and some of the communications, Mr Justice McLaughlin acknowledged the potential dangers.

But he highlighted how the defendant has already served the equivalent of any sentence if ultimately convicted of having indecent images, while any trial could still be several months away.

“I am ultimately, despite all of my strong contrary instincts about the risks the applicant poses, persuaded we have reached the point where the change in circumstances is such that I really feel no option (but to grant bail),” the judge confirmed.

Imposing strict release conditions, he banned the accused from any internet access or unapproved contact with children.