Belfast court told police have obtained CCTV footage tracking movements of man suspected of stabbing asylum seeker to death in Dublin
Prosecutors also revealed that a new detective has been appointed to head up the investigation into the killing of Quham Babatunde.
Details emerged as Ryan Ndede, 24, was remanded in continuing custody charged with his murder.
Mr Babatunde, who was 34 and from Nigeria, was stabbed four times during a suspected group fight on Anne Street South in the early hours of February 15 this year.
Footage allegedly shows Ndede, of Boroimhe Birches in Dublin, producing a blade and targeting the victim.
PSNI officers arrested him after he subsequently travelled to Belfast and boarded a ferry to Birkenhead in England.
Eight other men have also been charged in the Republic of Ireland with violent disorder, assault or weapons offences related to the incident.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard today that there is currently no other suspect being prosecuted for the murder.
Providing an update in the case against Ndede, a Crown lawyer disclosed: “A new detective inspector has been appointed.
“The investigating officer has now received the full CCTV compilation, tracking the attacker’s movements throughout Dublin.”
Forensic tests are also being carried out on a knife and glove recovered as part of the murder inquiry.
Ndede’s barrister, Michael Halleron, argued that more details were required on progress being made in the investigation.
Adjourning the case to next month, District Judge Conor Heaney said it would give the new lead detective time to provide a further “meaningful update”.