​​A book written by an expert on the Middle East was defamatory of Belfast-based libel lawyer Paul Tweed, the High Court ruled today.

A judge held that Dr Andreas Krieg’s publication contained a meaning that Mr Tweed allegedly acted unprofessionally by sending cease and desist letters in an effort to intimidate critics of the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Justice Colton also reached a similar finding over the contents of a tweet by the academic.

Dr Krieg has pleaded a number of defences which are still to be argued at a full trial hearing before any determination on whether or not he is liable.

Based on the ruling, a further hearing is now expected to determine whether or not Dr Krieg is liable in the libel action.

He can still mount a number of potential defences to the claim against him.

Mr Tweed is seeking damages over an alleged reference to him in the publication ‘Subversion: The Strategic Weaponization of Narratives’.

Dr Krieg is an associate professor at the School of Security Studies in King’s College, London and political risk analyst on the Gulf region.

Published in 2023, his book has been described as an examination of how “malicious state and non-state actors take advantage of the information space to sow political chaos”.

Mr Tweed, known for successfully representing celebrity clients such as Britney Spears, Liam Neeson, Nicolas Cage and Jennifer Lopez, alleged that the academic has damaged his reputation.

The case centred on a passage in the book written for postgraduates and practitioners in the area of information studies.

During a preliminary hearing to determine the meaning of the content, the high-profile solicitor’s legal team argued that he was subjected to a "gratuitous" defamation attack.

They claimed he had been wrongly depicted as a covert agent of the UAE deployed to intimidate and silence its critics.

Mr Tweed also sued over a posting on X, contending it contained meanings which ranged from him being an unethical solicitor to being a UAE agent.

Counsel for Dr Krieg insisted there was nothing defamatory in the portrayal of a legitimate lawyer-client relationship.

He described the book as an academic text about how liberal democracies are vulnerable to completely lawful acts of subversion.

Any reference to helping Abu Dhabi silence critical voices in the West had nothing to do with Mr Tweed, it was contended.

The court heard how Mr Tweed has carried out work for the risk assessment firm Cornerstone Global Associates. It was alleged that he had sent aggressive cease and desist letters to academic publishers, universities and social media companies to target individuals critical of the UAE and its regional policy.

According to the judge, references in the passage were critical of the solicitor. He rejected claims that the words meant Mr Tweed was a subversive covert agent of the UAE involved in any improper conduct to protect the interests of a political regime.

Instead, the “sting” related to alleged unprofessional behaviour.