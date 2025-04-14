Belfast man accused of attacking his ex-partner with a plank of wood while she slept

The High Court in Belfast

​​Belfast man allegedly attacked his ex-partner with a plank of wood after entering her home as she slept, the High Court heard today.

Darren Maxwell, 33, is accused of inflicting open wounds by striking the woman about her head and body.

Prosecutors also claimed he broke a brush shaft over her back as part of the same assault.

Maxwell, of Victor Place in the east of the city, was refused bail on charges of burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and making threats to kill.

The court heard police were alerted after an ambulance crew treated the injured woman on March 16 this year.

She told officers she had been woken by Maxell coming into her house in the Cambrai Street area of north Belfast without permission five days earlier.

He became irate at being asked to leave, according to her account, picking up a mop handle and brush shaft to launch an attack.

“She described these objects hitting her so hard that they actually broke, causing extensive bruising to her back,” Crown counsel disclosed.

At one point Maxwell allegedly told the woman that he was going to kill her.

He started to smash cups and plates before following her into the bedroom and throwing her mobile phone against a wall.

“She stated that he then lifted a plank of wood, striking her on the legs, body and head,” the prosecutor submitted.

“The plank caused an open wound on her leg which has since become infected.”

With the woman forced to spend more than two weeks in hospital receiving treatment, photographs of her injuries were shown to the court.

Maxwell faces further charges of common assault and threatening to damage windows on the same alleged victim’s house during a previous incident.

The court heard he allegedly struck her with his bicycle as they walked along the Crumlin Road on January 18.

Maxwell subsequently handed himself in to police last month but claimed to be unaware how her injuries were caused.

“He stated that he didn’t know if she had them the last time he saw her,” counsel added.

Bail was opposed amid claims that the incidents formed part of an escalating pattern of violence.

Maxwell’s lawyer insisted there is no suggestion that he tried to prevent the woman from speaking to the PSNI.

“He went to the police station immediately and cooperated as well as he could,” the barrister submitted.

Denying bail, however, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan cited concerns about potential re-offending in a case involving allegations of serious domestic abuse.