​​A Belfast man accused of a “callous” break-in to take a television from the home of a resident with both legs amputated must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled.

Gary McCartan was refused bail on a charge of burglary with intent to steal in the Helens Wood area of Dunmurry.

The 35-year-old defendant, of Jerusalem Street, was allegedly one of two men who took part in the raid in the early hours of April 1 this year.

Prosecutors said the victim, a double amputee and wheelchair user, lives alone in a ground floor flat at the accommodation block. The man told police he had gone to bed at around 4.30am but forgot to secure a window kept open because he smokes.

Minutes later he heard noises inside the apartment, shouted and left his bedroom to investigate. But by the time he got to the living room his 55-inch TV was missing. A mobile phone which does not belong to him had been left lying on the floor.

The court heard police discovered the stolen television in the home of a man living in a neighbouring property. McCartan was located in a storage cupboard at that flat. Both men were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the burglary.

Crown counsel also disclosed that after officers seized the mobile phone from the victim’s apartment a message appeared on it asking: “How much for the TV?”

CCTV footage is believed to show McCartan and his co-accused going to the injured party’s property, according to the prosecutor. “They can then be seen carrying the large TV back into the other building,” she submitted.

Defence barrister Conor Lunny argued that McCartan is entitled to be presumed innocent at this stage. He questioned the clarity of the CCTV footage and claimed examinations of the mobile phone will not establish any link to his client.

Mr Lunny further argued that McCartan is addicted to opiates and will not get the treatment he requires while on remand in custody.

Bail was denied, however, due to concerns about any potential further offending.

Mr Justice Scoffield told McCartan: “There is a prima facie case in a fairly callous incident, given the vulnerability of the (victim).