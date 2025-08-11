Belfast man accused of preventing a dead body from being buried
Brendan Bernard Girvan allegedly impeded the interment process for a period of more than two weeks last year.
The 63-year-old, of Henrietta Street, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a brief preliminary enquiry hearing.
He faces a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a corpse on dates between November 23 and December 11, 2024.
No further details about either the alleged circumstances or the identity of the body were disclosed.
Asked if he understood the charge against him, Girvan replied: “I do indeed.”
He declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in proceedings.
Defence barrister James Toal did not contest prosecution submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.
“It’s an interesting and complex (case),” he stated.
Granting the Crown’s application, Deputy District Judge John Rea told Girvan: “You are returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”
Mr Rea released the accused on bail, to appear again for arraignment at a later stage.