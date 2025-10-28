Belfast man accused of setting fire to his own home is also wanted in Spain

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A man accused of setting fire to his own home in Belfast is wanted on drugs charges in Spain, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police claimed Brian Sinclair, 32, started a blaze which threatened the safety of neighbours and officers who rescued him from the blaze which caused more than £4,000 worth of damage.

Details emerged as a judge ruled he posed too great a risk to be released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinclair, previously of Crosby Street in the west of the city, faces a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly poured petrol inside the terraced Housing Executive property and set it alight on June 16 this year. He also threatened to set himself on fire during the incident, according to police.

The house has still not been fully restored due to the extent of damage caused by the blaze. “The cost of repairing the property is estimated to be £4,388,” an investigating detective disclosed.

Opposing bail, he claimed Sinclair had attempted to seriously harm himself and others in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions put not only himself at risk of serious harm but also his neighbours and police officers who entered to remove him from the property once it was set on fire,” he said.

It also emerged that Spanish authorities want Sinclair extradited in connection with an historic alleged drugs offence.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed: “He was on bail in relation to that incident which happened on the island of Mallorca about 11 years ago.”

The barrister told the court his client was previously diagnosed as suffering from a drug-induced psychosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The abuse of Class A drugs (led to a) condition of psychosis at the time the arson offence was committed,” Mr Boyd submitted.

He argued that his client is now back on medication and in a more lucid state.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Conor Heaney held that no conditions could be imposed to manage Sinclair outside custody.