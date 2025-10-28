Belfast man accused of setting fire to his own home is also wanted in Spain
Police claimed Brian Sinclair, 32, started a blaze which threatened the safety of neighbours and officers who rescued him from the blaze which caused more than £4,000 worth of damage.
Details emerged as a judge ruled he posed too great a risk to be released on bail.
Sinclair, previously of Crosby Street in the west of the city, faces a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly poured petrol inside the terraced Housing Executive property and set it alight on June 16 this year. He also threatened to set himself on fire during the incident, according to police.
The house has still not been fully restored due to the extent of damage caused by the blaze. “The cost of repairing the property is estimated to be £4,388,” an investigating detective disclosed.
Opposing bail, he claimed Sinclair had attempted to seriously harm himself and others in the area.
“His actions put not only himself at risk of serious harm but also his neighbours and police officers who entered to remove him from the property once it was set on fire,” he said.
It also emerged that Spanish authorities want Sinclair extradited in connection with an historic alleged drugs offence.
Defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed: “He was on bail in relation to that incident which happened on the island of Mallorca about 11 years ago.”
The barrister told the court his client was previously diagnosed as suffering from a drug-induced psychosis.
“The abuse of Class A drugs (led to a) condition of psychosis at the time the arson offence was committed,” Mr Boyd submitted.
He argued that his client is now back on medication and in a more lucid state.
Refusing bail, however, District Judge Conor Heaney held that no conditions could be imposed to manage Sinclair outside custody.
Mr Heaney said: “Based on what has been outlined, I am not willing to run the risk that this defendant… would be all too tempted to either not seek appropriate help or to actively misuse either drink or drugs.” ends