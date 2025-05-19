Belfast man denied bail as court is told shootings 'form part of a dissident republican feud'

The aftermath of the Sean O'Reilly shooting in the Bell Steel Manor area of west Belfast

A Belfast man was allegedly involved in a separate murder and attempted murder as part of an ongoing feud within a dissident republican grouping, a court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Belfast man was allegedly involved in a separate murder and attempted murder as part of an ongoing feud within a dissident republican grouping, a court heard today.

Police also disclosed that one of the guns which featured in the shooting of taxi driver Sean O’Reilly was used to kill Danny McClean four years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details emerged as Hugh Black, 50, was refused bail accused of participating in both attacks in the city.

Black, of Rosehead, is charged with murdering Mr McClean in February 2021.

The 54-year-old victim was shot dead as he sat in a car parked outside his home on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

Detectives have also linked Black to the attempt on the life of Mr O’Reilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two gunmen targeted the 49-year-old at a cab firm on Bell Steel Manor, west Belfast on February 23 this year.

One of the pair opened fire while he was in his taxi, leaving him seriously injured from bullet wounds to his shoulder blade and collar bone.

His accomplice is believed to have brandished a faulty second weapon which jammed without firing.

Both pistols were discovered stashed in nearby hedges following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black faces counts of attempting to murder Mr O’Reilly and associated firearms offences in connection with that shooting. All of the charges are denied.

Based on disputed CCTV footage, police claim he was collected and driven to the area where he “loitered” as a look-out for the other two would-be assassins.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard today that tests have now established that one of the seized guns was used in the killing of Mr McClean.

Black is allegedly linked to the earlier murder by a partial vehicle registration number on a car spotted at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had initially been arrested in the aftermath of the shooting but was released unconditionally at that stage, it was revealed in court.

Police ultimately charged him with murder after obtaining a gait analysis report on the suspected gunman captured on CCTV footage.

An investigating detective suggested both attacks were carried out by the dissident republican faction Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH.

“The charges link Hugh Black to involvement in this group over a four-year period,” he contended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Anne Marshall heard that the accused and Mr O’Reill were one-time associates.

“The attempted murder charge relates to what has been assessed as an internal group conflict that continues to exist,” the detective told her.

“In 2021 there was a particular internal feud, and this parting has developed into a further violent feud which led to Mr O’Reilly’s attempted murder.”

In cross-examination he confirmed the victim has not made a formal statement and that police have no DNA or eye-witness evidence linking Black to the shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister John Mackell also stressed the new gait analysis has only been assessed as “moderate support” for the alleged proposition that his client was the gunman in the fatal attack on Mr McClean.

“The evidence really is a dusty bouquet of old roses, there is nothing fresh or new that may cause concern,” he submitted.

Despite the court being told that a number of images indicating an alleged affiliation to ONH were found on Black’s phone, Mr Mackell insisted he has not been charged with membership of any proscribed organisation.

Judge Marshall refused bail after citing “very real and present” risks of re-offending, interference with the investigation and harm to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remanding Black in custody until June 12, she stated: “Both of these shootings took place in very public places.