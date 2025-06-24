Belfast man gets eight years in prison for rape
A 52-year-old man from Belfast was today (24th) sentenced to eight years in prison for rape and assault.
At Laganside Crown Court the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was jailed for rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and threats to commit criminal damage.
He was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, placed on the sex offenders register for life, and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years after his release from prison.