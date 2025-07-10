Belfast man in court charged with assault after woman left in a critical condition in hospital
Sammy Ward (21), of Chester Manor, appeared in the dock of Belfast Magistrates' Court to face a total of three charges.
He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a female on Wednesday, July 8 this week.
Ward, dressed in a grey sweat top, is also accused of assaulting another female and causing criminal damage to the complainant's television on July 8.
Asked by the court clerk if he understood the charges, the defendant nodded his head in response.
A PSNI detective constable told the court she could connect Ward to all three charges he faced.
Defence barrister Kelly Doherty said she had no contrary submission and added that there was no application for bail.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons remanded Ward into custody until August 7, 2025 when the court is expecting an update on the full file.
No details were given in court today (Thursday) surrounding the background to the charges.
However, on Wednesday police said in a statement that a young woman was in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault which happened in Brucevale Street in North Belfast at 3.40 pm on Tuesday, July 7.
There has been no update on the woman’s condition but police had also appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact them.